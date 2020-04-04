Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,155,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,262 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 453,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 354,724 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 954.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 265,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 239,945 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 300,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 205,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,710,000 after buying an additional 171,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Valvoline Inc has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

