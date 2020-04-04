Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $236,000 in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $52.07 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,882 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.55.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

