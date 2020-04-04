Pearl River Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Nevro by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $165,000.

Nevro stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.85. Nevro Corp has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $148.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nevro from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.92.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

