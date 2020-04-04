Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 1,819 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 187.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $5,705,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Crane by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 108,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CR stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.62. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. UBS Group began coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Crane from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

