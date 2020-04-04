Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 1,772 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 243.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in American States Water by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after acquiring an additional 72,960 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 46,612 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American States Water by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after buying an additional 44,021 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 29,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $31,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,553.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. American States Water Co has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $96.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average is $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of -0.03.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.