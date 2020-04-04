Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 70.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $241.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,071.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.50. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apple from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.66.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

