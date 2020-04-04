Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 557,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $94,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $146.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.46. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $148.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.