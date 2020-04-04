Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 56,564 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,564 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Atmos Energy worth $84,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,484,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,167,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,593,000 after purchasing an additional 716,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,164,000 after purchasing an additional 422,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,900,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,365,000 after purchasing an additional 342,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $94.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.36. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.06.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

