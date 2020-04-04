Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,973 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Principal Financial Group worth $86,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,377,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,274,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,111,000 after buying an additional 658,772 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,937,000. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 665,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,575,000 after buying an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,152,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,373,000 after buying an additional 276,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

