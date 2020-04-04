Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,731,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 379,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Arconic worth $84,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 61,480 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Arconic by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Arconic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Arconic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARNC. Cowen started coverage on Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Longbow Research cut Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $8.06 on Friday. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

