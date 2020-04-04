Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $88,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.63.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,949.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $630.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $701.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $733.26. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $873.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.63 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.