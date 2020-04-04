Norges Bank Takes Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,031,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,748,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.22% of The Western Union as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in The Western Union by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in The Western Union by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 335,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in The Western Union by 1,278.3% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 127,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 118,673 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WU. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $17.72 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

