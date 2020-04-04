Norges Bank Takes $147.78 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 693,381 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $147,780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA boosted its stake in Credicorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 48,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Credicorp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,027,000 after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth $2,389,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp stock opened at $129.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.66 and a 200-day moving average of $200.71. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $118.00 and a one year high of $246.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $8.4998 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

