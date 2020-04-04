Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,387,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,158,000. Norges Bank owned 1.04% of Quest Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after buying an additional 212,706 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.14. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

