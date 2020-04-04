Norges Bank Makes New $154.87 Million Investment in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,432,156 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,873,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,595 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,512,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

EXPE stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

