Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,130,122 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,130,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $149,018,000. Norges Bank owned 0.99% of Mid-America Apartment Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,516,000 after acquiring an additional 146,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,728,000 after acquiring an additional 149,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,694,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,093,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE:MAA opened at $94.31 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $30,221.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,903,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,746 shares of company stock worth $305,921. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.