MKM Partners Lowers Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target to $30.00

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64. Discovery Communications has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,958,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175,105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 492.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,712,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,800 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,555,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,087,000 after acquiring an additional 618,457 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

