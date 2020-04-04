Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

Several research firms have commented on UFPI. Benchmark began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In other news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $58.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.59%.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.