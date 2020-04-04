Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys 3,757 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Genworth Financial worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,430,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,292,000 after buying an additional 608,855 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,084,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 449,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,811,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,987,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 92,325 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,797,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

GNW stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 3.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

