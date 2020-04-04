Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,167,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,662 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,251,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 38,060 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,353,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUBY. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,805,453 shares in the company, valued at $18,789,321.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

