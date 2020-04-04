Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,837,000 after acquiring an additional 345,138 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,760,000 after acquiring an additional 187,810 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,860,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,159,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,338.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after acquiring an additional 98,519 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,712.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total value of $418,066.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,823.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,198 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HII shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.29.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $181.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $147.14 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.