Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,818 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,839,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,467,000 after buying an additional 899,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 31,097 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PDC Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in PDC Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 207,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in PDC Energy by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 196,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 49,132 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $788.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. PDC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. On average, research analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDCE shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

