Man Group plc Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,246 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on BlackRock from $463.00 to $462.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.27.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $418.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $462.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.