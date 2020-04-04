Man Group plc Purchases New Shares in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.43% of RMR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in RMR Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in RMR Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in RMR Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in RMR Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in RMR Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $821.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.53. RMR Group Inc has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.57 million. Analysts predict that RMR Group Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

