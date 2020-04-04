Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 498,105 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,369,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,492,000 after buying an additional 4,825,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,461,000 after buying an additional 1,843,378 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,899,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,615,000 after buying an additional 1,778,361 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,093,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,462,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,348,000 after purchasing an additional 920,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE:MRO opened at $3.65 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Argus downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.