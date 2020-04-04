Man Group plc Has $5.70 Million Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Man Group plc raised its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 663.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,417 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth about $11,529,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth about $9,073,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,473,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2,033.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

NYSE:Y opened at $500.01 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $426.87 and a 52 week high of $847.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $752.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

