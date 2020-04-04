Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $118.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.92. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $273.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.34 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

