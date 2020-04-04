Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $167.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 169.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.35 and a 200-day moving average of $119.48. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $140.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 788.85% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

