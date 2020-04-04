Kroger (NYSE:KR) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.76.

KR opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. Kroger has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 5.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kroger by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after acquiring an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Kroger by 204.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after acquiring an additional 793,667 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

