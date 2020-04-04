Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

NYSE KMI opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

