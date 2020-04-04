Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carolina Financial were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carolina Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,808,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carolina Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after buying an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carolina Financial by 2,065.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after buying an additional 373,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carolina Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,194,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carolina Financial stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $639.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. Carolina Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.13 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 27.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

CARO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Carolina Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Carolina Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.65 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.93.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

