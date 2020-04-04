Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,854,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,976 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Jabil worth $76,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $44.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,407. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

