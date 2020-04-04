iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 749,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after acquiring an additional 583,333 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 325,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 146,769 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 128,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,910,000.

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $25.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

