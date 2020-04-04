iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.15% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKL. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKL opened at $77.99 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $145.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.9131 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

