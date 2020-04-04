Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.88% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 458.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $141.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.40.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

