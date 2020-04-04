Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Financial Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 241,835.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,041,000.

Shares of RHS opened at $125.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.36 and a 200-day moving average of $140.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $149.15.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

