Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Insperity worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSP. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 519,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $41,922,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Insperity by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 746.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 407,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 358,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 405,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after purchasing an additional 60,772 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSP opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.97. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. Research analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Insperity from $112.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

