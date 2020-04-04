Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) were up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.69, approximately 982,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,412,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.