Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Position Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Gladstone Commercial worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 460,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 117,087 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

GOOD opened at $12.33 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $439.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOD shares. B. Riley raised Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.