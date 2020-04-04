Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Geospace Technologies worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 42,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 28,843 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 409,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 21,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.34.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

