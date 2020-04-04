Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FELE. DA Davidson upgraded Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

FELE opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,228,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,257,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,372,000 after acquiring an additional 123,378 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 320,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

