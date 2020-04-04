EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) traded up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.89, 14,678,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 10,804,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 135,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 932.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

