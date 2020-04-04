Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Reduced by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 96.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 31,419 shares during the period. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $5,124,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

