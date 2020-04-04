Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 313,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 130,104 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 483,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 122,541 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 54,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 52,984 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $16.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $157.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In related news, Director Richard L. Crandall bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $43,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Gardella bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $39,368.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $213,128. 9.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

