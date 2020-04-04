Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 427.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,601,312 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.89% of Crocs worth $82,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 1,822.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,314 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 1,824.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 303,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Bickley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427 over the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CROX stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.50 million. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

