Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 2,211.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Crane from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of CR stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

