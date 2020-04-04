Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Shares of STZ opened at $132.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $214.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

