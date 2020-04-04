Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) rose 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.03 and last traded at $46.68, approximately 3,050,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,776,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.64.

CXO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 1,513.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

