CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,598 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of CNO Financial Group worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3,683.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of CNO opened at $10.74 on Friday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $20.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,780.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellyn L. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,709.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,758 shares of company stock worth $575,758 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

