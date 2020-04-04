Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 442.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 240,968 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

